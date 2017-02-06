Group of bikers fight at a Houston gas station

A large group of bikers took over a Houston gas station this weekend.The tense situation which began as a confrontation between a group of bikers and a driver.A motorcycle enthusiast, Travis West, told ABC13 that he shot the video on his helmet camera. He posted it to his YouTube account "mrapplecastle"."Probably had people egging them on in the background. Things like that. Whether it was just them 2 at a gas station by themselves and it would have got that bad? Probably not," said West. "There was one what looked like possible physical blow there but it could de-escalated thankfully even before the police showed up."The video appears to show a car knocking over a motorcycle that's parked at the Shell Station on Westheimer.West says that the driver arrived after the bikers and tried pushing his way into the pumps.A rider began to throw punches at the driver thru the window and the driver got out of his vehicle.The Houston Police Department said they were called out to the gas station on Saturday for an assault.By the time HPD arrived they all cleared out.