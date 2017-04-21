NEWS

Guilty verdict in 2013 slaying of Highland Park man

On Friday, a judge found Philip Vatamaniuc guilty of first degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of a 20-year old Highland Park man.

Colin Nutter was killed in 2013 and his body dumped just off the Edens expressway.

Prosecutors say Nutter was killed after meeting Vatamaniuc, Benjamin Schenk and Michael Coffee in Highwood to sell them marijuana.

Nutter's body was found dumped by the side of a frontage road in Wilmette by a girl walking a dog. And while all three men were charged with first degree murder, Vatamaniuc's case is the first - and possibly the only one - to come to trial.

Benjamin Schenk has pleaded guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Michael Coffee has been declared mentally unfit to be tried.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
House explosion reported in Markham
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
Russian aircraft fly close to Alaska for 4th time in 4 days
More News
Top Stories
House explosion reported in Markham
Police: Man arrested admitted to killing woman, said he was 'partying rough'
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Your credit score could change this year
VIDEO: Semi drags car along interstate
Jogger lied about finding ball of snakes
NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produced child porn on phone
Show More
Police: Soccer coach paid for sex, fathered child of ex-player, 15
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2017
Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing
Former President Obama to visit University of Chicago
Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos