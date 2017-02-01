Gurnee woman accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy

A 23-year-old Gurnee woman was arrested for sexual abuse after she was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.Amanda L. Harris was charged with five counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.An investigation determined that Harris had a "sexual relationship" with the boy "on at least five occasions," police said. The incidents took place during the month of January at the boy's home when his family was not there.She was held in the Lake County Jail and ordered held in lieu of $30,000 bail.Her next court date is Feb. 8.