Harvey residents complain garbage piling up, city promises pickup

Harvey officials say garbage collection will resume Monday as residents complain that garbage has been piling up.Some people in Harvey said their trash hasn't been picked up in nearly a week, claiming Harvey officials stiffed the company that does the trash collection.A Harvey spokesperson said that it is a political move by people who are not happy and are taking to social media. He said that the allegations are completely false and that trash will be picked up Monday.Still, many residents want to know what's going on."I would like to know when will they come by, because we're having garbage pile up, so that doesn't look good on anybody," said resident Jose Estrada.Harvey officials said the payment was made tot he company, but people not happy with garbage cans that have been overflowing will be keeping an eye on the promise.