NEWS

Hazing lawsuit to be filed against Lake Zurich High School

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) --
A lawsuit will be filed Wednesday morning against Lake Zurich High School over accusations of violent hazing.

An attorney representing parents told ABC7 Eyewitness News students were victims of abuse at the hands of the football team.

He said the hazing happened after the team's Thursday night "pasta dinners" and it was often sexual in nature.

An independent investigation report said in part that investigators did not find evidence that coaches instigated or condoned inappropriate behavior by players, but several people have resigned, including the athletic director.
NEWS
