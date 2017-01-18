Healthcare worker scam targets elderly women in Kane County

A scam involving women posing as home healthcare workers has targeted elderly women in Kane County, police said.Two incidents have been reported in suburban South Elgin. Police said two women posing as Kane County home healthcare workers knocked not he doors of two residences and said they were there to conduct physicals on the residents.The first incident occurred in the 1400-block of Raymond. Police said the two suspects were let in and then one distracted the elderly victim while the other left to allegedly use the bathroom. The victim went into her bedroom after they left and discovered someone had gone through her possessions, police said.The second incident occurred in the 600-block of Elizabeth Street, using the same ruse. This elderly victim noticed neither suspect had any ID and refused the women entry. She told police the two suspects then got into a silver pickup truck with an older male driver.The suspects are described as two women either white or possibly Hispanic, one between the ages of 50 and 55, the other between the ages of 25 and 30. Both wore grey shirts and grey pants, and the younger woman carried a red satchel purse, police said. The driver is described as a white or possibly Hispanic male with darker skin, around middle aged. He was driving a four-door older model silver truck with a copper or gold emblem on the grille, police said. They do not have a make or model.If you have any information about the crimes or the suspects, contact South Elgin police.