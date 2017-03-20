NEWS

Here are Forbes' 10 richest people in the world

EMBED </>More News Videos

The wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes rankings. (Shutterstock)

The richest people in the world were named this week with the release of Forbes' World's Billionaires List.

The business magazine found 2,043 living billionaires, a jump of 13 percent from last year. The increase in the number of billionaires - up 233 since 2016 - marked the biggest gain in the 31 years Forbes has been tracking billionaires globally.

Here are the 10 richest people and their net worths, according to Forbes' annual list.

1. Bill Gates, $86 billion
2. Warren Buffett, $75.6 billion
3. Jeff Bezos, $72.8 billion
4. Amancio Ortega, $71.3 billion
5. Mark Zuckerberg, $56 billion

6. Carlos Slim Helu, $54.5 billion
7. Larry Ellison, $52.2 billion
8. Charles Koch, $48.3 billion
8. David Koch, $48.3 billion
10. Michael Bloomberg, $47.5 billion
Related Topics:
newsmoneywatercoolerdistractionbuzzworthybill gateslarry ellisonwarren buffettamazonfacebook
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy choked by family dog pulling on scarf has died
Lawmakers and officials questioning Trump's wiretapping claims
Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare
President Trump's son Eric to become father
More News
Top Stories
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself
Retired US police chief detained by Customs at JFK
President Trump's son Eric to become father
Water taxi season kicks off on Chicago River
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
Sugar Grove man convicted in repeated sex assault of foster child
Show More
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
Father speaks out after son allegedly carjacked ambulance, fatally dragged EMT
Brother of Mayor Emanuel meets with Trump about Obamacare
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Celebrate first day of spring with bubbles
Alderman Deb Mell's office burglarized
Family of Gale Sayers, former Bears player, talks about his dementia
More Video