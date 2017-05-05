NEWS

Here's what the Trump border wall might look like

EMBED </>More News Videos

We're getting a peek at plans by two Texas companies who want to build the Trump wall. (KTRK)

While much has been said about how President Trump's plans to pay for his proposed border wall, there has been less said about what it will look like.

Today we are getting a peek at what we may soon see on our border with Mexico.

We've seen the plans from two Texas companies who are bidding to build the massive barrier, including one right here in Houston.

PHOTOS: Proposed Trump Wall designs
FRIDAY AT 10 P.M.: Meet Latino business owners who are facing danger and stiff competition in their bids to build the Trump wall.

Impenetrable. Physical. Tall. Powerful. These are just some of the words the President has used to describe the wall.

Trump said the wall would be "beautiful" and feature a "big beautiful door" that would invite immigrants to come to the U.S. legally.

While none of the designs we've seen have a door, they are certainly impressive.

The Penna Group, a Houston-based military and government contractor, has submitted two border wall plans, including one for a solid, concrete concept and another state-of-the-art design.

The group said the second project boasts a double wire mesh and high-polished American steel beams that would allow Border Patrol to observe vulnerable areas while keeping immigrants out.

The six-foot high anti-climb cap is designed to prevent intrusion, they said.

WATCH: The Penna Group's plan for the Trump Wall
EMBED More News Videos

PennaGroup says it has the ability to build a state of the art wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.


Both of The Penna Group's plans feature the Seal of the United States of America emblazoned on the wall.

Quantum Logistics is another company hoping to get a contract to build the wall, and is located on the border.

Their design features a variety of sensors and an anti-dig base that they say will prevent people from entering the U.S. illegally.
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldborder wallimmigrationconstructiontexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
People share their 'pre-existing health condition' stories on social media after House passes health care bill
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Navy SEAL first US combat death in Somalia since 1993
Mom stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
More News
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Mom stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl playing in the woods in this blurry photo?
Show More
Man charged in killing of teen protecting mom during Subway robbery
Man fondled girl, 4, on CTA bus after registering as sex offender, prosecutors say
Armed customer kills shooter in sports bar
Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide to receive $20 million
Officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
More News
Top Video
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video