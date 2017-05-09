  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been five days since a hiker, originally from west suburban River Forest, went missing in Montana.

By
MONTANA (WLS) --
It's been five days since a hiker, originally from west suburban River Forest, went missing in Montana. Parishioners gathered Tuesday at her family's church to pray for her safe return.

Madeline Connelly, 25, lives in Arizona. Last week, she visited her uncle in Montana on her way to a new job in Alaska. On May 4, she decided to go on a hike at Great Bear Wilderness near Glacier National Park with her dog, Mogie. They never came back.

Police launched on May 6 a full-scale search by air and land. The search intensified after grizzly bear tracks were found in the area, but the Flathead County sheriff said there is zero evidence showing any sign of an attack.

Family members found her Subaru Outback near a trailhead, but no sign of Connelly.

Connelly graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School. Vigils have been held at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church in River Forest, as her friends and family kept a positive outlook.

"We're hopeful that Madeline's going to come back, really healthy, and they're going to find her. That's what's so great about River Forest and this community. We're all really just praying and rooting for her," said Ximena Leonardi, who knows the Connelly family.

Relatives said she is an avid hiker and often went on hikes alone.

Connelly has brown hair, is about 5 ft. 5 in. tall and weighs around 120 lbs. Mogie is a medium-size dog with white and tan fur.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information about where she could be should call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmissing personhikingu.s. & worlddogMontanaRiver ForestArizona
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hiker, formerly of Chicago suburbs, missing in Montana
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Police called to restore order as fights erupt at Spirit Airlines terminal in Fort Lauderdale
Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
No evidence that man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors knew victims: District attorney
More News
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Are you eating your fleece?
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Alderman given police protection after reported threat
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Show More
Teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Slow and steady rain falls during morning commute
'Melrose Place' actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress
Retired Marine killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Authorities: Driver saved from dangling car was texting
More News
Top Video
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Slow and steady rain falls during morning commute
Are you eating your fleece?
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video