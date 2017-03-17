Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 60-year-old woman while fleeing a traffic stop Thursday night in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.The woman was in the street in the 800-block of South Kedzie Avenue when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan around 10:30 p.m. The driver did not stop.Police said officers had tried to pull over that driver in the 1300-block of South Kedzie, but the driver took off, heading north.The nature of the woman's injuries are unclear. But police said they are not life-threatening. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she recovered Friday morning.No one is in custody.