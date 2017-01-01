NEWS

Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' in apparent New Year's Eve prank

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers pose in front the altered Hollywood sign on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Alvin YJ Kim)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD --
Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent New Year's Eve prank.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division said the agency was aware of the vandalism and a unit was dispatched to Mount Lee to investigate.

The LAPD also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area near the sign.

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers posed for a photo with the revised landmark in the background, which Kim described as "pretty cool."
Related Topics:
newshollywoodlapdlos angeles police departmentvandalismprankCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017
Manhunt Underway for Gunman Who Killed at Least 39 at Istanbul Nightclub
762 murdered in Chicago in 2016
More News
Top Stories
762 murdered in Chicago in 2016
Chicago welcomes in 2017
Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing
New Year's baby born at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
CPD: 5 killed, 30 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
2 shot to death in Uptown
Show More
Man wearing scuba suit dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Surveillance images released of Gage Park armed robber
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Turkish police searching for gunman after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub
First 5K of 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos