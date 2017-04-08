Hospital transport driver charged in murder of elderly Berwyn couple

Berwyn police announced Friday that Roger Scoby has been charged in the murder of an elderly couple in Berwyn.Police say they have physical evidence connecting the suspect to the murders. On Friday evening, some were asking why he was even allowed to be in contact with the victims.Police say Roger Scoby confessed to the brutal crime. The execution-style murders of Tommie Moore and her husband Ira Moore in Berwyn last week.This was a crime described as especially brutal and senseless. The victims were an older couple, both with disabilities, shot execution style in their house.Police have charged 40-year-old Roger Scoby of Schaumburg with two counts of first degree murder.Police say he confessed to the crime."This was a very heinous crime against two of our elderly residents. It was just awful to have senior citizens go through something like this," said Berwyn Police Department Interim Chief Michael Cimaglia.Tommie Moore, 70, and her husband Ira Moore, 67, were found dead in their Berwyn home last Friday. They had both been shot in the head and Tommie, the wife, had also been stabbed multiple times in the torso. Ira Moore was a double amputee who needed a wheelchair. Relatives say Tommie Moore had dementia."Every time I walk back by that house, I have to say a prayer for those people that died horribly like that," said Barbara Basak, the victims' neighbor.There were no signs of forced entry into the home and police say Scoby was known to the couple. He had taken them to appointments as a hospital transport driver.On the day of the murder, March 31, police say Scoby was asked by the couple to bring something to the house.Police say Scoby had come to the house last week to drop something off for the couple. He told police he simply lost control."At this point his motive was vague. First he said it was an accident and then he said he lost control," said Detective Thomas Tate of the Berwyn Police Department.ABC 7 has learned that Scoby worked for a contractor hired by Hines VA Hospital where Ira, a Vietnam vet, received treatment.The I-Team uncovered Scoby's lengthy criminal record, which included 1994 convictions for armed carjacking and armed robbery. He spent nine years in prison and was released in 2003."If they knew that he had a criminal record, why did you hire him? That's what I would like to know," said the victims' neighbor Linda Tate.Police say Scoby had worked in that job as a driver for about a year. We reached out to representatives of Hines VA requesting comment but did not hear back.