Hot mic picks up VP Joe Biden revealing future plans
WASHINGTON --
Vice President Joe Biden may have accidentally revealed some of his post White House plans.

Rumors have been swirling that Biden plans to work at the University of Pennsylvania when he leaves office.

But nothing has been confirmed.

Biden was in Washington Tuesday the swearing-in of the new senate.

And he a let a few things slip near a hot mic.

"I'm going to be based out of Penn for foreign policy, but I'm deliberately not associating with any one medical center," he said.

He also said yesterday that he is creating an organization called the Biden Trust to continue his cancer research initiative.

His son Beau died of brain cancer, making the research initiative personal for Biden.

Biden has yet to confirm his plans, officially.
