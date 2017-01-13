Housing protesters disrupt annual MLK breakfast

An annual interfaith breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Chicago's South Loop was interrupted Friday morning by housing protesters.Chicago police officers stood guard at all entrances to the Hilton Chicago, where the event was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. A small group of fair-housing advocates blocked some guests from entering the hotel.As Mayor Rahm Emanuel began his opening remarks, a few protesters entered the hall and started yelling at him, demanding more affordable housing in the city.After pausing for about 10 minutes, the mayor continued his speech. The demonstrators were escorted out.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Senator Richard Durbin and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were in the audience.Local religious and civic leaders were slated to speak in tribute to the civil rights icon.Henry English, who founded the Black United Fund of Illinois, was awarded the Champion of Freedom Award posthumously. He died last March after a life of service devoted to racial equality.