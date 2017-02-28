Houston shooting: Suspect dead, 2 officers wounded

Police have established a perimeter around the neighborhood in SW Houston. Only patrol cars being allowed into the scene. #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/N2DIqyPJhH — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 28, 2017

Officer involved shooting. Two officers injured and being transported to the hospital. 8714 Sterlingame. CCU4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017

.@Houstonpolice officer wounded in officer involved shooting arrives at Ben Taub Hospital. https://t.co/DnMNFqtYQe pic.twitter.com/GU8Cly3JpM — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 28, 2017

#BREAKING - Heavy police presence at Oglethorpe Dr & the Beltway feeder road in SW Houston. 2 officers injured. Coverage on #ABC13. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YafxJSXJpG — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 28, 2017

On way to officer involved shooting if you're a person of faith please pray for our officers. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 28, 2017

Two Houston police officers have been injured in a shooting in southwest Houston that left one suspect dead, according to a source with HPD.The officers reportedly exchanged gunfire with two burglary suspects. The second suspect remains on the loose and may be armed..It happened at a home in the 8700 block of Sterlingame just before 12:30pm near Beltway 8 and Highway 59. SWAT and K-9 officers can be seen searching at that location. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo advises residents in the area to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.Residents in the following area are being asked to shelter-in-place until further notice:South of Bellfort AvenueWest of Gessner DriveNorth of W Airport BlvdEast of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway12:20pm: First reports of officer-involved shooting in SW Houston.12:40pm: Skyeye live video shows ambulances leaving scene headed for hospital12:42pm: HPD confirms on Twitter that two officers were injured, transported to hospital.12:54pm: HPD confirms on Twitter: 1 officer to Ben Taub, One to Memorial Hermann12:57pm: Officers arrive at hospitals in the TX Med CenterOne officer was taken by ambulance under police escort to Ben Taub Hospital. He is listed as stable. The other officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the same fashion, where Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has arrived to show his support. That officer is in serious condition, but the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.