Houston shooting: Suspect dead, 2 officers wounded

Two officers injured in shooting

HOUSTON --
Two Houston police officers have been injured in a shooting in southwest Houston that left one suspect dead, according to a source with HPD.

The officers reportedly exchanged gunfire with two burglary suspects. The second suspect remains on the loose and may be armed..


It happened at a home in the 8700 block of Sterlingame just before 12:30pm near Beltway 8 and Highway 59. SWAT and K-9 officers can be seen searching at that location. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo advises residents in the area to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.

Residents in the following area are being asked to shelter-in-place until further notice:
South of Bellfort Avenue
West of Gessner Drive
North of W Airport Blvd
East of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway

TIMELINE:
12:20pm: First reports of officer-involved shooting in SW Houston.
12:40pm: Skyeye live video shows ambulances leaving scene headed for hospital
12:42pm: HPD confirms on Twitter that two officers were injured, transported to hospital.
12:54pm: HPD confirms on Twitter: 1 officer to Ben Taub, One to Memorial Hermann
12:57pm: Officers arrive at hospitals in the TX Med Center
Live coverage on the ABC13 Facebook page.


One officer was taken by ambulance under police escort to Ben Taub Hospital. He is listed as stable. The other officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the same fashion, where Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has arrived to show his support. That officer is in serious condition, but the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

