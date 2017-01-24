NEWS

New Prairie High School student dies following intramural basketball game
A high school student has died after he was found unresponsive following an intramural basketball game in northwest Indiana. (WLS)

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
A high school student has died after he was found unresponsive following an intramural basketball game in northwest Indiana.

Emergency crews responded to New Prairie High School Monday night after the 17-year-old student was found lying in a hallway between the gym and a school water fountain.

"When the student was found by another student, they immediately notified the supervisor of the intramural basketball program. He came to the aid of the student and immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation," said Capt. Mike Kellems, La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

Kellems said the student was rushed to La Porte Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The student's name has not yet been released.

Dr. Paul White, superintendent of New Prairie United School Corporation, issued the following statement: "We are very saddened at the loss of this student. The New Prairie family is mourning his passing and we hope and pray that his family will take comfort in knowing the strength of all of our students and staff stand with them in their loss."

The superintendent said that grief counselors and local ministers will be on hand at the school throughout the day.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play. An autopsy to help determine a cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday.
