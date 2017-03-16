Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina --A huge five-alarm fire has been reported in downtown Raleigh.
#Breaking-Large fire near downtown Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/j6bG5vqZcq— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 17, 2017
The fire happened at a building under construction on Thursday night.
The fire was at 400 W. North Street in Raleigh and may have spread to other buildings.
#BreakingNews more video of downtown Raleigh fire. Live report at 11 on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4QpXmqeXFz— Ben Brandis (@BenBrandis) March 17, 2017
No one lives in the building, but it has apartment buildings on both sides. Firefighters did not immediately know whether any people inside those units were in any danger.
#Breaking-Pictures of large fire near downtown Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JMQS1bVy5r— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 17, 2017
Fire officials told ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez that they were not aware of any injuries at this time.
Huge fire downtown Raleigh on Jones pic.twitter.com/QsNIZuAvJm— Nate (@CricFanUSA) March 17, 2017
#Breaking this fireball burning across the street from my house right now! Building is under construction #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pp8OCVAjWz— Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) March 17, 2017
An ABC11 crew is on the way to the scene.