Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh

A building under construction became engulfed in flames in downtown Raleigh. (Lori Denberg)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A huge five-alarm fire has been reported in downtown Raleigh.


The fire happened at a building under construction on Thursday night.

The fire was at 400 W. North Street in Raleigh and may have spread to other buildings.



No one lives in the building, but it has apartment buildings on both sides. Firefighters did not immediately know whether any people inside those units were in any danger.



Fire officials told ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez that they were not aware of any injuries at this time.


An ABC11 crew is on the way to the scene.

Huge fire reported in downtown Raleigh.

