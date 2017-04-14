Hundreds march for peace in Englewood, led by Cupich

Hundreds of people showed they refuse to accept violence in Chicago's streets, as Catholics celebrated Good Friday.Cardinal Blase Cupich led a walk in the city's Englewood neighborhood Friday, demanding peace. Organizers said they hoped for good turnout. They had no idea how big the crowd would be.The walk for peace began around 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict the African Church on West 66th Street and South Stewart Avenue and was open to the public. Cupich invited civic, educational, and religious leaders and people from across the city to join him.It traced the Stations of the Cross and stopped to remember those who lives were lost to violence. The walk was a chance for people to gather together and demonstrate the power of peace, by praying together.At each stop, a crowd spanning a city block prayed together and listened as the names of those killed were read aloud. Even the youngest members of the group asked for the violence to stop."I'm a 10-year-old boy that wants to play basketball when I grow up. But I can't go to a park a block away from my house without an adult with me because of the violence," one child said.Pope Francis pledged to accompany Chicagoans in prayer as he walks the Way of the Cross in Rome.