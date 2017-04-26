I-88 road rage shooting suspect's bail set at $3 million

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --A DuPage County judge set bail at $3 million Wednesday morning for a man charged in the murder of a truck driver on I-88.
Anthony Tillmon, 34, of Lansing, wore a yellow jumpsuit to the heading. His hands and feet were in cuffs.
A representative for the state's attorney's office said Tillmon was an extreme risk to people who live in the area, saying he shot a man three times and killed him over a simple argument, and that he could do it again.
Tillmon's attorney, Loren Blumenfeld, said his client had no prior convictions, works full time as a truck driver and lives with his girlfriend with two adopted children.
Tillmon was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Edward Munoz, of Northlake, a man Tillmon did not know.
Munoz was behind the wheel of his semi when he was shot and killed around 4 p.m. on April 21 on eastbound I-88 near York Road in southwest suburban Oakbrook. He was pronounced dead an hour and a half later at Elmhurst Hospital.
Munoz's pastor said he was close to his family and active at his church.
"He served the community. He would give bikes. He was there for the kids, just giving to the community. He was a person willing to do whatever he could just to help other people. We saw the joy. Everybody you'll talk to, they're going to tell you, the smile on his face. He shined," said Pastor Larry Perez, U-Turn Covenant Church. "It's still sad because we lost an amazing man of God. It doesn't matter, it's not going to bring Eddie back, but at least something is being done."