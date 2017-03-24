Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
I-TEAM
I-Team: Dog Daycare - Going too far?
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=498346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Monday night at 10: The I-TEAM investigates a surprising concern at a Chicago Dog Daycare
WLS
Friday, March 24, 2017 04:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Monday night at 10: The I-TEAM investigates a surprising concern at a Chicago Dog Daycare.
Related Topics:
news
ABC7 Special
I-Team
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
5 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker
Al-Qaeda bomb maker who targeted Chicago on fed's radar
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Union head: Border wall needed only in 'strategic locations'
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
CPD: 38 arrested in overnight raids on West Side
More News
Top Stories
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Man and his twin sons sentenced for sex trafficking minors
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Program Note: Jeopardy, March 24, 2017
Show More
Melee in court in case tied to 'Real Housewives' guest
1.4M Illinoisans affected after state agency vendor hacked
CPD: 38 arrested in overnight raids on West Side
Rauner vetoes overhaul of Chicago city pension system
State Police use NARCAN to save woman from overdose at Thompson Center
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Record temps draw Chicagoans outdoors
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago