Tonight at 10: Before serial killer Andrew Cunanan gunned down fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami, he stopped in Chicago and brutally murdered real estate tycoon Lee Miglin. Now, 20 years later, Chuck Goudie talks with Miglin's son Duke about the painful memories...and why the motive for this murder has fueled so much speculation.