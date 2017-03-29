ACTS OF KINDNESS

Illinois IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral

A photo of an Illinois IHOP server is going viral after he stopped to help a woman eat her food. (WLS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Sometimes it's just about being a kind human being - and one Illinois man's display of kindness is being noticed.

Joe Thomas has been working at the IHOP on Dirksen in Springfield for over a decade. A photo of him is going viral after he stopped to help a woman eat her food.

"They are just really nice people, really," Thomas told WCIS.

The woman and her husband have been coming to sit at Thomas' tables for years now. He said she has trouble eating because of a medical issue and her husband would step in. But Thomas wanted the couple to enjoy their meal together.

"I always see him stop eating to feed her and I was like, 'Heck, if I'm not doing anything, why don't I go feed her so he can eat and everyone can be happy.' My parents always told me to treat people as equal and that's what I try to do all the time," he explained.

As soon as his photo went viral, Thomas started to read the overwhelming amount of support he was getting.

"It really felt good for somebody to actually see another person is doing something and take notice. it felt good, but at the same time I really don't care for the recognition too much because it's just something that should automatically be done regardless," he said. "I am out there to help anyone if I can, don't really look for anything in return just have a good day and that's it."

The woman who took the picture and posted it online said Thomas helped her faith in humanity to be restored.
