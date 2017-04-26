  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Illinois board to consider Hastert's state lawmaker pension

Dennis Hastert (WLS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois officials are poised to consider the status of the pension Dennis Hastert receives for the time the imprisoned former U.S. House speaker served in the state's General Assembly.

Hastert is serving a 15-month prison term in a hush-money case that stemmed from his sexual abuse of students when he taught at an Illinois public school more than 35 years ago.

The Illinois General Assembly Retirement System's board of trustees is planning to consider Hastert's $28,000 annual pension during a meeting Wednesday in the state Capitol.

The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports that the board's executive secretary is recommending that it approve a reduced lawmakers' pension for Hastert of about $9,000 a year.

He also receives pension funds for his time as a teacher and tenure in Congress.
