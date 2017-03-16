MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Illinois Lotto reveals new MS Project instant game

The Illinois Lottery unveiled the newest version of the MS Project instant game on Thursday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Lottery unveiled the newest version of the MS Project instant game on Thursday.

Proceeds from the ticket sales help fund research in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

"MS is an unpredictable and often disabling disease affecting approximately 400,000 people in the U.S.," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. "We are pleased to partner with the Greater Illinois Chapter of the National MS Society and the Illinois Lottery to fund research to help those diagnosed with MS and to end the devastating disease."

This is the 10th edition of the MS Project instant game. The ticket costs $3 and has raised more than $8 million for MS research since 2008.

The game offers three top instant prizes of $50,000.
Related Topics:
newslotteryillinoismultiple sclerosis
