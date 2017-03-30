  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Illinois man dies after falling under stage at Pink Floyd tribute show

Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmore, left, and Roger Waters perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London, Saturday July 2, 2005. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Authorities say an Illinois man has died after falling 25 feet under the stage at a concert.

Sangamon County coroner's office tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that 51-year-old John Kremitzki of Petersburg died Monday afternoon.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says an autopsy Tuesday found he died from blunt force injuries related to the fall. Edwards thinks "it was a pure accident."
The fall happened Sunday night during a performance of Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute show, at University of Illinois Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium.

University spokesman Derek Schnapp says the school's police department is handling the investigation.
