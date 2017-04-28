NEWS

Army Ranger from central Illinois killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) --
One of two Americans killed in Afghanistan this week is from central Illinois. Josh Rodgers, 22, was killed Wednesday night in a raid on ISIS.

The Army Ranger graduated from Normal Community High School in 2013, where he played football and track, WHOI reports.

Another Ranger was killed and a third Ranger received a minor injury during the ground assault against Islamic State fighters, according to the U.S. military.

WHOI reports Rodgers and the other Ranger were alive when they were transported by medivac away from the fighting, but later died, and the third Ranger was grazed by a bullet.

The U.S. forces were accompanying Afghan troops on the raid when they came under attack by the Islamic State Khorasan group in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, the U.S. military spokesman in Kabul. Dozens of IS fighters were also killed.

The U.S. and Afghan troops had flown in by helicopter then advanced on foot. The raid was in Mohmand Valley, the same region where the U.S., two weeks ago, dropped what is called the "mother of all bombs" on an IS complex.

The bombing came just days after a U.S. Army special forces soldier was killed in the region. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S., and it killed several dozen militants.

The U.S. has been battling the Islamic State group in Afghanistan for months and estimates that it now includes about 800 fighters there.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
