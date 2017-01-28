Illinois State Police: $1,000 reward in trooper attack

Illinois State Police say a $1,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted attacking a trooper in the southern Chicago suburbs.State police say the plain-clothes trooper was in an unmarked squad car trying to question someone at a toll plaza on Interstate 294 in South Holland on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect approached the trooper with a handgun when the trooper identified himself as a police officer. Police say there was a struggle over the gun and the offender fired at least one bullet before fleeing.The officer wasn't shot but was hurt and is still recovering from injuries.Authorities searched for the suspect after the incident but he wasn't located. Illinois State Police say they've partnered with Cook County Crime Stoppers, which is offering the reward.