It's important for drivers to slow down when they see emergency vehicles along the road.An Illinois state trooper stopped Tuesday to help a driver change a tire near Peoria, Ill.The door of the trooper's cruiser was torn off when it was side-swiped by another vehicle. The impact pushed the patrol car into the disabled vehicle.Luckily, no one was hurt.The driver who hit the car was ticketed for not slowing down or moving over for an emergency vehicle.