PUBLIC HOUSING

Illinois to get over $1M public housing authorities

Public housing. (Shutterstock)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --
Federal officials say public housing authorities and other groups in Illinois will receive nearly $1.4 million to boost employment and economic independence.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the funding last week. Illinois' share is part of nearly $33 million nationwide. The money will also go to Native American tribes and non-profit organizations.

The idea is to improve economic opportunities and can be used to help organizations hire or retain coordinators who help people find jobs.

Five Illinois groups will receive the funding. They are Central Advisory Council and housing authorities in Peoria, Springfield, Henry County and Winnebago County.
