NEWS

Illinois to make new license plates easier to read

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has received complaints about the newly designed Illinois license plates being too difficult to read.

The new ones will have a sharper contrast, but the 140,000 plates that are out will not be recalled, said Dave Druker, a secretary of state spokesman.

The plates debuted in January.

Future plates will have a darker red print and a lighter gray by Abraham Lincoln's beard and coat.

Druker blamed the issue on a manufacturer error.

Despite the complaints, Druker said the existing plates do work.
Related Topics:
newsdrivingSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Illinois license plate rules causing state of confusion for drivers
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Schock attorneys claim government on 'fishing expedition' for wrongdoing
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
More News
Top Stories
$50K reward offered in Cleveland Facebook murder case
Shorewood teacher accused of grooming underage girl
6 shot in 2 hours in Chicago Monday, police say
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment
Glenview teen competes on Food Network
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Show More
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
45 shot, 2 fatally, in Easter weekend violence
Trial begins in Highland Park man's 2013 slaying
Judge under fire for praising convicted rapist during sentencing
Panic button ordinance proposed to protect hotel workers
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos