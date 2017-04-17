Illinois to make new license plates easier to read

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has received complaints about the newly designed Illinois license plates being too difficult to read.The new ones will have a sharper contrast, but the 140,000 plates that are out will not be recalled, said Dave Druker, a secretary of state spokesman.The plates debuted in January.Future plates will have a darker red print and a lighter gray by Abraham Lincoln's beard and coat.Druker blamed the issue on a manufacturer error.Despite the complaints, Druker said the existing plates do work.