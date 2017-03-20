  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Illinois treasurer holding unclaimed property auction

A twenty dollar Liberty Gold Piece up for auction. (Illinois treasurer's office)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs' office has announced an auction of unclaimed property will be held on line March 27-31.

Nearly 500 items, including collectible coins, paper money, watches and camera equipment worth approximately $32,000 will be auctioned.

"For most people, it is difficult to believe that they might have overlooked an investment account or forgot an item in a safe deposit box. However, the thousands of names in our database shows that it happens too often," Frerichs said. "While we cannot store the items forever, we can secure the proceeds and return the value to the proper owner."

The items include a 1926 U.S. twenty dollar St. Gaudens, six 1917 one dollar large notes, a Leica camera along with lenses and accessories, two specialty watches (1 Omega Seamaster and one Lord Elgin), and a complete Lincoln Head Cent, Book One, 1909-1940.

To see the items up for auction, visit the Illinois Treasurer's website.
