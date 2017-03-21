An Illinois woman's message to bullies is going viral after she was body shamed for eating ice cream on Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen.Shauna Arocho, of Springfield, said she was enjoying a sweet treat with her husband when a group of men driving by stopped in the middle of the street to yell at her, "Eat that ice cream you fat [expletive]!""I just don't get what people get out of tearing other people down. You know nothing about my life or my circumstances," she said in the video that's been viewed more than 3 million times.The 27-year-old said she knows she "has a long way to go on her weight loss journey," but is proud of the progress she's already made. She's dropped 40 pounds since January, and is down nearly 120 pounds from her highest weight.Minutes after the incident, Arocho filmed her reaction to the ordeal with a poignant message to her bullies."What if I had been in such a place that you saying that made me go home and kill myself? I'm not in that place, but I could have been," she said.She went on to say that she doesn't hold any grudges against them and will pray for them."But I just really hope that maybe they see this," she said.Arocho posted an update on Tuesday, saying she was overwhelmed by the level of support she had received from complete strangers."If it stops even one person from being bullied, then I'm happy," she told ABC 7 Chicago.