CHICAGO (WLS) --Many immigrants across the country are taking part in a day of action on Thursday as part of a national day of political action designed to show America the importance of immigrants.
Many restaurants and stores are being effect Thursday and some businesses are even closing, including the Pete's Fresh Market in Little Village.
It's all part of a nationwide protest called, "A Day Without Immigrants." It aims to show President Donald Trump the effect immigrants have on the country on a daily basis.
Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at Union Park for a rally, which is a direct response to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and travel ban. After the rally, the group planned to march and take their protest to Trump Tower.
At Pete's Fresh Market in Little Village, the lights were on, but no one inside was working. The grocery chain closed five of its locations in solidarity with a nationwide protest Thursday called "Day Without Immigrants."
"This thing that they're doing now it's like important to show immigrants are essential to everybody's lives here," said Natalie Acevedo.
While five Pete's locations are closed Thursday, stores at 118th and Avenue O in the Hegewisch neighborhood and Madison and Western in the Near West Side neighborhood would remain open as well as stores in Calumet City, Evergreen Park, Oakbrook Terrace, Bridgeview and Oak Park.
Celebrity chef Rick Bayless tweeted that his four of his restaurants in Chicago will be closed Thursday to support the movement. Seventeen businesses in west suburban Aurora will also be closed as a show of solidarity in a predominantly Hispanic community.
Out of respect for r staff's vote to support Thurs's immigrant civil action, we r closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo,Xoco & Fonda Frontera— Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) February 16, 2017
Meanwhile, Eataly near the Mag Mile is staying open, but says it will support any employee who chooses to participate in Thursday's protest.
"Like my sister today like she, she's like, 'I'm not going to school today because I wanna show that we're all together,'" said Juan Lima.
The boycott calls for immigrants not to attend work, not to open their businesses, not send their kids to school, and not to spend any money Thursday all in an effort to show President Donald Trump the effect immigrants have on the country on a daily basis.
Gustavo Carrillo makes grocery deliveries across Chicago and he chose not to work Thursday.
"We are not criminals. We come to this country just to work hard for our families and this is a fight you know," Carrillo said.
"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.