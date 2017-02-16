NEWS

Indiana home searched in investigation of girls' deaths

(Courtesy WRTV-TV)

DELPHI, Ind. --
Authorities said they were searching a home in northern Indiana on Thursday looking for clues to the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found on a trail where they had been dropped off to go hiking.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said a search warrant was obtained for a home outside Delphi, 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He said no arrests were expected Thursday.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where a family member left them Monday to go hiking on a day off school. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Police said Wednesday they had no suspects in the deaths that have shocked Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people.

On Wednesday, police released two photos of a man walking along the city of Delphi's trail system around the time the girls were dropped off. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby (tohb LEHZ'-ehn-BEE') said Thursday police just want to talk to the man about what he might have seen. Police said they have received about 100 tips about the man. It is not clear if the man is linked to the search warrant issued Thursday.

Riley says a telephone tip line has been established in the case. The number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.
Related Topics:
newsteen killedmissing girlu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Cell phone video captures aftermath of deadly Hammond crash
Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
More News
Top Stories
Cell phone video captures aftermath of deadly Hammond crash
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Immigrants rally as part of national day of action
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
15-year-old Gary girl charged in mother's death
Robert Harward rejects offer to replace Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser
Most Chicago police accused of domestic violence go undisciplined
Show More
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Students get bikes, scooters at Logan Square elementary school
Twins to donate 100 blankets to NICU they were born in
South Shore Line offers Westbound free ride promotion February 12-18, 2017
Brother: Man shot to death in Avondale 'was a great father'
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos