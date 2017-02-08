  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Indiana man gets 13 years for posing as Chicago psychiatrist

The ABC7 I-Team obtained exclusive video of an unlicensed psychiatrist who was recently convicted in federal court. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A 37-year-old Indiana man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for posing as a psychiatrist at a Chicago clinic and prescribing drugs.

Federal prosecutors say Scott C. Redman of Hammond, Indiana, used the identity of an Illinois physician to see patients and prescribe medications, including giving a 9-year-old child medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Authorities accused Redman of prescribing medicine to more than 50 people from September 2015 to February 2016.

A jury convicted Redman in November of three counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of giving false information to the Drug Enforcement Administration and five counts of distributing a controlled substance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie M. Durick called Redman "shameless" and said he "preyed upon an already vulnerable population."
Related Topics:
newsfraudpsychologyNear North Side
