Court records show a southern Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to the murder and kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl under a deal in which prosecutors would dismiss other charges including rape and child molesting.Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer provided factual basis to plead guilty to charges in the slaying of Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen Circuit Court on Friday.The judge has taken Parker's plea under advisement, ordered a presentence investigation, and will rule on the matter Feb. 27.The toddler was abducted from her crib at her paternal grandmother's house in Spencer early on March 23, 2016.Shaylyn's father and grandmother, Justin Ammerman and Tamera Morgan, were the last people known to have seen her. She had been staying at her father's home under a joint custody arrangement with the girl's mother; her grandmother and uncle also lived there.Parker was drinking whiskey Tuesday night with Shaylyn's uncle at the father's home and abducted her in the early hours of Wednesday after other family members had fallen asleep, court documents said.Parker denied involvement in Shaylyn's disappearance when first questioned, but directed police to where her body was found near the White River outside of Gosport, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.An autopsy found Shaylyn suffered severe sexual trauma while she was alive and died from asphyxiation. Investigators reporting finding the girl's body next to a tree and a burn pile nearby believed to contain her clothes and other evidence.Parker's stepfather told detectives that Parker said Sunday night from jail that he acted alone in killing Shaylyn and used bleach to try and destroy DNA evidence, the police affidavit said."Kyle kept saying the night was a haze and his memory was foggy on what happened," the affidavit quoted Parker's stepfather as saying.