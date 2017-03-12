  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Indianapolis Jewish center evacuated after bomb threat

INDIANAPOLIS --
People were evacuated from the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center after it received its second bomb threat in less than two weeks.

Indianapolis police searched the building on the city's north side Sunday afternoon and issued an all-clear after nothing suspicious was found. The center then reopened.

The center was also closed for about an hour after a Feb. 27 bomb threat.

The Anti-Defamation League says some 150 threats targeting Jewish institutions have been received across the country since January.
Related Topics:
newsbomb threatjewishIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Boy, 13, struck by vehicle in Lakeview
Top Democrat: Trump's dismissal of US attorney Preet Bharara raises 'a lot of questions'
Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 wounded in Edgewater shooting
Snow could make morning commute messy Monday
Police release 911 calls from St. Charles shooting
At long last, Northwestern reaches NCAA tournament
Boy, 13, struck by vehicle in Lakeview
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park
4 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Police: Robbers luring victims to Brainerd on dating site
Carjacker kills father because car isn't automatic transmission
House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim
46 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide
103-year-old Utah man still showing off dance moves
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos