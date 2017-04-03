Deer Park police officers discovered a case of possible incest after investigating a 61-year-old man's suicide at his home in mid-March.William Miller, 61, allegedly shot himself in the bathtub after learning about sexual misconduct accusations against him. Court documents reference a "sex slave contract" found on Miller's body.As a result of the death investigation, police stumbled upon a story even darker.According to court documents, a young relative of his told police Miller was having sex with her friend and that she was, in turn, having sex with her friend's relative, 39-year-old Richard Wilson.Video police recovered from Miller's computers and cell phones show the two friends having sex and Wilson walking around naked in the same room, according to court documents.At least one of the alleged offenses took place at the Palace Suites on Spencer Highway, according to court documents.Wilson is charged with sex assault of a child and also with prohibited sexual conduct. He is in jail on a total of $60,000 dollars bond.