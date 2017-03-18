Irish groups hold immigration rally against Trump travel ban

A rally was held Sunday in Chicago in support of immigrants who may be impacted by President Donald Trump's executive orders.Held two days after Trump's revised travel ban on those from Muslim-majority counties was slated to go into effect, the rally sought to draw parallels to the plight of Irish immigrants.Dozens from Irish groups, as well as other organizations, celebrated St. Patrick's Day weekend with the first-ever Irish March Chicago in Daly Plaza in Chicago.The event follows rulings by two federal judges that have barred Trump's travel bans from going into effect. The most recent was this week from a federal judge in Hawaii."We know that these Muslim bans are just the first step in this president's cruel program against immigrants," said Rebecca Glenberg, of the American Civil Liberties Union.Rally organizers said there are about 50,000 undocumented Irish immigrants in the U.S., including many in Illinois."I'm confident that a national founded by immigrants and forged in the ideas of liberty and fairness can find a solution that is fair to the rule of law in the wake of immigration," said Billy Lawless, an Irish politician and businessman."Whether they come from Damascus, Syria, or Dublin, Ireland, from Colombia, South America, or Cork, immigrants who work hard and love this nation ought to have a way to earn their citizenship," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.