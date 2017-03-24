ANIMAL NEWS

Jet skiers save Loggerhead turtle tangled in a balloon

Two men out jet skiing saved a turtle tangled in a balloon off the coast of Palos Verdes. (KABC)

PALOS VERDES, Calif. --
Two men out jet skiing saved a turtle tangled in a balloon off the coast of Palos Verdes.

Bryce Trevett and Angel Hernandez were riding the jet skis and recording whales about 12 miles off the coast when they saw what they thought was trash.

As they got a closer look, they realized it was a Loggerhead sea turtle tangled in a balloon. The balloon was preventing the turtle from diving into the ocean. The two men jumped into the water to help cut the turtle free.

Trevett and Hernandez said they see balloons in the ocean every day. They urge people to throw away balloons in the trash because they can be a danger to marine life.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
