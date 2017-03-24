ASHEVILLE, N.C. --The owners of a North Carolina jewelry store are apologizing for a billboard some people want taken down.
It says "sometimes, it's OK to throw rocks at girls."
WLOS-TV reports the owners of Spicer-Greene Jewelers in Asheville say they never intended to hurt anybody.
"The billboard was intent to be a nostalgic thought of a childhood teaching, that it's not ok to throw rocks at girls, it's not ok to throw rocks at anyone...and it saddens me that it was taken that way, because it certainly wasn't intended," said Michelle Spicer of Spicer-Greene Jewelers.
The owners say they will donate 10 percent of sales through Sunday to an Asheville domestic violence survivors shelter.
The director of that shelter argues that the billboard reinforces a culture that confuses love and abuse.
There is a group planning a protest outside the store on Sunday.
The organizer says they'll continue to protest until it comes down.