NEWS

Jewelry store gets push back for billboard: 'Sometimes, it's OK to throw rocks at girls'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Spicer Greene Jewelers in Asheville rented a billboard that says "Sometimes, it's ok to throw rocks at girls..." (WTVD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --
The owners of a North Carolina jewelry store are apologizing for a billboard some people want taken down.

It says "sometimes, it's OK to throw rocks at girls."

WLOS-TV reports the owners of Spicer-Greene Jewelers in Asheville say they never intended to hurt anybody.

"The billboard was intent to be a nostalgic thought of a childhood teaching, that it's not ok to throw rocks at girls, it's not ok to throw rocks at anyone...and it saddens me that it was taken that way, because it certainly wasn't intended," said Michelle Spicer of Spicer-Greene Jewelers.



The owners say they will donate 10 percent of sales through Sunday to an Asheville domestic violence survivors shelter.

The director of that shelter argues that the billboard reinforces a culture that confuses love and abuse.

There is a group planning a protest outside the store on Sunday.

The organizer says they'll continue to protest until it comes down.
Related Topics:
newsjewelryu.s. & worldAshevilleNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Naperville police investigating carjacking
After president's ultimatum, House set to vote today on health care bill
OK Foods recalls chicken products over possible metal contamination
'Pizzagate' gunman pleads guilty to two charges
More News
Top Stories
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Chicagoans out enjoying warm temps
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
Nail salon charges overweight customers more for pedicures
Suspect calls news station during high-speed chase
Show More
GOP source: Ryan telling Trump they don't have votes on health care
Double-amputee Marine veteran to become police officer
Babies should be soothed every time they cry, study says
Police officer charged after dog abused, abandoned in trash bag
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years in prison
More News
Top Video
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Chicagoans out enjoying warm temps
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years in prison
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
More Video