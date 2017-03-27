LAQUAN MCDONALD

Job pulled for wife of Chicago officer charged with murder

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges with the Chicago Police Board against five members of the Chicago Police Department, including Jason Van Dyke, recommending they be fired. (WLS)

CHICAGO (AP) --
A Chicago police officer's wife says she was told not to attend training to become a Cook County sheriff's deputy because her husband is charged with murder.

Tiffany Van Dyke's husband, Jason Van Dyke, faces the counts in teenager Laquan McDonald's shooting death. She tells the Chicago Tribune she was to begin training last week to be a county jail correctional officer.

She said she'd already quit full-time and part-time jobs and bought expensive uniforms and equipment to start the four-month training.

A top aide to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Tiffany Van Dyke wasn't fired. Instead, sheriff's chief policy officer Cara Smith says Van Dyke's start date was delayed over safety concerns that she would face working in the jail due to her husband's high-profile case.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
