Job pulled for wife of cop charged with Laquan McDonald murder

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges with the Chicago Police Board against five members of the Chicago Police Department, including Jason Van Dyke, recommending they be fired. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer's wife said she was told not to attend training to become a Cook County sheriff's deputy because her husband is charged with murder.

Tiffany Van Dyke's husband, Jason Van Dyke, faces the counts in teenager Laquan McDonald's shooting death. She tells the Chicago Tribune she was to begin training last week to be a county jail correctional officer.

She said she'd already quit full-time and part-time jobs and bought expensive uniforms and equipment to start the four-month training.

A top aide to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Tiffany Van Dyke wasn't fired. Instead, sheriff's chief policy officer Cara Smith says Van Dyke's start date was delayed over safety concerns that she would face working in the jail due to her husband's high-profile case.

Smith said they are simply "taking more time to evaluate the situation," because of the unique situation.

"It's our responsibility to all our employees to ensure their safety and we are doing that in this case," Smith said.

Tiffany Van Dyke issued a statement about the situation. She said having the job taken away without explanation was "disappointing."

Read the full statement below:

"All I want to do is support my family financially. Right now, we are really struggling and this job would have been a big help. I spent almost a year undergoing tests and interviews for this job. I was even told to buy my uniforms and to give notice to my previous employers. To have it taken away without explanation is very disappointing.

I understand working as a correctional officer is a difficult job. But I believe I am a strong person and I would be able to handle it, both physically and emotionally. Unfortunately, they didn't want to give me a chance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
