John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets

Two of John Lewis' books have sold out on Amazon after the Democratic congressman claimed the top spots on the retailer's best-seller list.Sales of the civil rights leader's graphic novel "March" and his 2015 memoir "Walking With the Wind" skyrocketed following his feud with President-elect Donald Trump over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. After Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's victory, Trump tweeted that the 16-term Georgia representative "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district."Support for Lewis among Democrats sent sales of his most popular books soaring late Saturday and early Sunday. A collection of his "March" trilogy" ranked no. 1 on Amazon, and its individual volumes also charted high. "Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement" ranked number two.