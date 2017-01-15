  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago activists are outraged by Donald Trump's attacked on civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis-D-Atlanta.

Two of John Lewis' books have sold out on Amazon after the Democratic congressman claimed the top spots on the retailer's best-seller list.

Sales of the civil rights leader's graphic novel "March" and his 2015 memoir "Walking With the Wind" skyrocketed following his feud with President-elect Donald Trump over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. After Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's victory, Trump tweeted that the 16-term Georgia representative "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district."

Support for Lewis among Democrats sent sales of his most popular books soaring late Saturday and early Sunday. A collection of his "March" trilogy" ranked no. 1 on Amazon, and its individual volumes also charted high. "Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement" ranked number two.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldcivil rightsbooksdonald trumptwitteramazon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
CIA Director Warns Trump: Be 'Very Disciplined' With Public Remarks
Vice President-elect Pence to Take Oath of Office on Reagan Family Bible
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
More News
Top Stories
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain could impact Monday morning commute
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Woman, 11-year-old boy, injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan
Facebook to begin warning users of fake news before German election
Show More
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Kamiyah Mobley, kidnapped as infant, meets biological parents
Police: 7 killed, 17 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Video: N.Y. nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: What are Donald Trump's priorities?
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Daily Herald: Cubs Convention and season outlook
Grand reopening of La Grange Italian restaurant
More Video