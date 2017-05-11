JASON VAN DYKE

Judge denies Jason Van Dyke's motion to not appear in court

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges with the Chicago Police Board against five members of the Chicago Police Department, including Jason Van Dyke, recommending they be fired. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A judge denied former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke's motion to not appear in court.

Attorneys for Van Dyke hoped his appearance on Thursday would be the last until trial. His defense team requested he be allowed to skip routine court hearings.

The former officer is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

In April, a judge warned protesters not to bother Van Dyke when he tried to make his way to and from the courtroom.

Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would hold in contempt of court anyone who comes inside the courthouse with a sign and starts "waving it around."

In March, a protester with a sign that made a reference to the 16 times Van Dyke shot McDonald confronted him outside the courthouse.

Vaughn didn't take any further legal action nor suggest that he'd try to stand in the way of protesters carrying signs outside the courthouse. Protesters have gathered there during past McDonald appearances.
