NEWS

Judge replaced in Laquan McDonald cover-up case

EMBED </>More Videos

The case of an alleged Chicago police cover up was given to Judge Dominica A. Stephenson Tuesday morning. (WLS)

By and Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The case of an alleged Chicago police cover up was given to a new judge Tuesday morning.

A Chicago police officer and two former officers are accused of lying about the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The case was given to Judge Dominica A. Stephenson.

Patricia Brown Holmes, the special prosecutor in this case, filed in Cook County Thursday a motion to substitute Judge Diane Cannon, who was assigned the case Monday, after Judge Mary Brosnahan recused herself.

Holmes said Cannon was biased against the prosecution. She cited that reason without further explanation.

Cannon is well known for her 2015 acquittal of then-Chicago Police Commander Glenn Evans, who allegedly shoved a gun down the throat of a suspect.

Joseph Walsh, David March and Thomas Gaffney made their first appearance in court last week, pleading not guilty to the alleged cover up. They were released on bond.

CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder in the McDonald's killing. Van Dyke fired 16 shots at the teen, claiming the he was moving towards him, but dashcam video seems to show otherwise.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldpolice shootingarraignmentofficer involved shootingdashcam videoChicagoLoopArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prosecutor wants judge in McDonald cover up case removed
3 Chicago officers plead not guilty in Laquan McDonald case
3 current or ex-CPD officers indicted in relation to Laquan McDonald shooting
Groups sue seeking court oversight of Chicago police reforms
Chicago police oversight not fait accompli
CPD board rules officers involved in McDonald shooting can go back to work
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill collapse
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
McConnell calls for Obamacare repeal vote after replacement plan fails
More News
Top Stories
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Show More
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Missing mom's husband sought 'presumed death' letter days after Bahamas disappearance
Man in wheelchair fatally shot in Country Club Hills ID'd
12-year-old missing from Humboldt Park may be suicidal, police say
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
More News
Top Video
Chicago native Brenna D'Amico, star of "Descendants Two," talks with ABC7
Stars of "Something Rotten" stop by ABC7
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
More Video