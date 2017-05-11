JASON VAN DYKE

Judge rules Jason Van Dyke must appear in court during murder trial

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges with the Chicago Police Board against five members of the Chicago Police Department, including Jason Van Dyke, recommending they be fired. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A judge denied former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke's motion to not appear in court.

Attorneys for Van Dyke hoped his appearance on Thursday would be the last until trial. His defense team requested he be allowed to skip routine court hearings.

The former officer is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

In court, Van Dyke's father, Owen Van Dyke, said he stopped using his truck to shuttle his son to and from court because protesters came to recognize the truck, so he rented a car. The protesters would often jostle his son as he came in out of court, Owen Van Dyke also testified.

He also referenced an incident in late 2016 where they were followed from court down I-55, and had to pull off at a different exit in order to evade the alleged stalkers.

The judge will work with attorneys to come up with an agreeable safety plan for Van Dyke.

Social media is also monitored and factored into a layered security plan.

In April, a judge warned protesters not to bother Van Dyke when he tried to make his way to and from the courtroom.

Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would hold in contempt of court anyone who comes inside the courthouse with a sign and starts "waving it around."

In March, a protester with a sign that made a reference to the 16 times Van Dyke shot McDonald confronted him outside the courthouse.

Vaughn didn't take any further legal action nor suggest that he'd try to stand in the way of protesters carrying signs outside the courthouse. Protesters have gathered there during past McDonald appearances.

Van Dyke will be back in court on May 25.

The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
