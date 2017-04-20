LAQUAN MCDONALD

Judge tells protesters to leave Jason Van Dyke alone

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges with the Chicago Police Board against five members of the Chicago Police Department, including Jason Van Dyke, recommending they be fired. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A judge is warning protesters not to bother the Chicago police officer charged in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald when he tries to make his way to and from the courtroom.

On Thursday, Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would hold in contempt of court anyone who comes inside the courthouse with a sign and starts "waving it around."

Last month, a protester with a sign that made a reference to the 16 times Van Dyke shot McDonald confronted him outside the courthouse.

Vaughn didn't take any further legal action nor suggest that he'd try to stand in the way of protesters carrying signs outside the courthouse. Protesters have gathered there during past McDonald appearances.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting.
Related Topics:
newslaquan mcdonaldjason van dykeChicagoArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAQUAN MCDONALD
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
Journalist sues to make Laquan McDonald report public
Chicago police union president appears to acknowledge code of silence
Officers in Laquan McDonald shooting due in court Thursday
More laquan mcdonald
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Paris Shooting: 1 officer killed along with attacker on Champs-Elysees
Republicans float health care compromise ahead of Trump's 100-day mark
2 officers dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting, officials say
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
More News
Top Stories
Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
Police set up 'trap' aimed at pot smokers on 4/20
Paris Shooting: 1 officer killed along with attacker on Champs-Elysees
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area
Show More
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
Teen with autism died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Paramedics save toddler from drug overdose using Narcan
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos