NEWS

Judge: Texts, emails between ex-Fox Lake police lieutenant, widow to remain confidential

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawyers for Melodie Gliniewicz, widow of a disgraced police lieutenant from north suburban Fox Lake, are looking to get all charges against their client dropped. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Lawyers for Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of a disgraced police lieutenant from north suburban Fox Lake, are looking to get all charges against their client dismissed.

Gliniewicz appeared in court Thursday in Lake County, where a judge said prosecutors cannot submit into evidence text messages and emails between Melodie and her late husband, Joe Gliniewicz, exchanged during their marriage, citing marital privilege.

This will make it harder for prosecutors to prove Melodie Gliniewicz's involvement in stealing thousands of dollars from a community youth program.

Gliniewicz is accused of helping her husband funnel money from the Fox Lake Youth Explorers Program to fund a lavish lifestyle. Investigators said the funds were used by the couple to pay for movie tickets, more than 400 restaurant charges and a 2014 Hawaiian vacation.

Joe Gliniewicz committed suicide in 2015, when he bought his scam would be found out. He staged the shooting to make himself look like a hero. But the public found out it was all a cover up.

Melodie Gliniewicz is now facing the consequences. She was charged with nine criminal counts for allegedly helping her husband. But her lawyers claim Joe Gliniewicz was the mastermind behind the scam and the charges against his widow are unconstitutionally vague.

They also said that when she did take money from the fund, she always paid it back.

Thursday's hearing, where the judge was to decide whether the case against Melodie Gliniewicz would go to trial, will continue June 13.
Related Topics:
newstrialpolice officerembezzlementFox LakeLake CountyWaukegan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Attorneys ask for charges against Melodie Gliniewicz to be dismissed
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Acting FBI chief contradicts WH claim that Comey lost agency's confidence
Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student
The White House's evolving story on Comey's firing
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
More News
Top Stories
Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student
East Chicago boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
NB I-55 blocked before Willow Springs Rd. due to crash
Deputy AG was on verge of resigning over Comey firing, ABC News reports
Grandmother, 62, graduates from Chicago State University
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
Chicago City Markets open Thursday
Show More
Mom accused of sharing sexually explicit photos of daughter, 9
Armed man uses website to get inside La Porte home
Judge rules Jason Van Dyke must appear in court during murder trial
Maimed dog, 2 dead puppies found on roadside
Cars erupting in flames: BMW mystery
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Puppy Heartbreak
Grandmother, 62, graduates from Chicago State University
Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student
Deputy AG was on verge of resigning over Comey firing, ABC News reports
More Video