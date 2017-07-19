Judge to decide if Jason Van Dyke statements night of police shooting admissible in trial

Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, appeared before Wednesday morning before a judge at the Cook County Courthouse.Before the court was a motion for the judge to rule on whether statements made the night of the shooting by officers and the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents police officers, should be admissible during his trial.The judge did not make a decision Wednesday.Van Dyke was wearing a bullet proof vest during his court appearance and told the judge he fears for his life.Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery after shooting McDonald 16-times in October 2014.Video of the shooting, which was released in November 2015, sparked citywide protests and was seen throughout the country.McDonald, who was armed with a 3-inch blade as he allegedly was stealing car radios, was killed on the South Side as Van Dyke and his partner responded to the scene.An attorney for the police union testified about what Van Dyke told them on the scene of the shooting.FOP attorney Pat Fioretto offered the judge insight into the FOP's procedure and policy as Judge Vincent Gaughan considered the motion to block statements made by officers and the FOP spokesman at that time.Judge Gaughan said he wants to hear from those officers, so a continuance to conclude the motion was scheduled for August 11.The judge has previously ruled that some of the statements Van Dyke made the night of the shooting are admissible.